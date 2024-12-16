WATCH: IAF pilot draws ribbons in the sky as tribute to hostages

An unknown Israeli fighter jet pilot surprised the country by drawing hostage ribbons in the sky as a tribute to the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.

This is what millions of Israelis woke up to this morning – the symbol of the hostages, a yellow ribbon, was painted in the skies of the Holy Land. ️

We are all praying every single day for their return.

