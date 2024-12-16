WATCH: IAF pilot draws ribbons in the sky as tribute to hostages December 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-pilot-draws-ribbons-in-the-sky-as-tribute-to-hostages/ Email Print An unknown Israeli fighter jet pilot surprised the country by drawing hostage ribbons in the sky as a tribute to the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.This is what millions of Israelis woke up to this morning – the symbol of the hostages, a yellow ribbon, was painted in the skies of the Holy Land. ️We are all praying every single day for their return. pic.twitter.com/8luZOQazhw— Vivid. (@VividProwess) December 16, 2024 hostagesIAFribbon