WATCH: IDF airstrike eliminates six terrorists in Jenin January 15, 2025

During the operation, three IDF soldiers were wounded when an explosive device detonated near their vehicle, forcing supporting troops to evacuate them to safety.It was an ugly strike, at least 4 eliminated with a reports of a senior Jenin commander eliminated as well. https://t.co/gIAxGg5MRr pic.twitter.com/yY2CmqOypK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 14, 2025