WATCH: IDF airstrike eliminates two Hezbollah terrorists July 1, 2024

The video shows two terrorists entering a building which subsequently gets destroyed, and then massive secondary explosions occur, indicating possible weapons storage inside the building. כוחות חטיבת האש של אוגדה 91 זיהו מוקדם יותר היום מחבלים נכנסים למבנה צבאי של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב בליידא שבדרום לבנון.בסגירת מעגל מהירה, זמן קצר לאחר הזיהוי, מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו את המבנה בו שהו המחבלים pic.twitter.com/mWFz3W2mmq— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 1, 2024