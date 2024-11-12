WATCH: IDF airstrikes destroy Hezbollah weapon depots in Beirut November 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrikes-destroy-hezbollah-weapon-depots-in-beirut/ Email Print The IDF is precisely destroying Hezbollah weapons embedded within civilian homes and other infrastructure.Crazy footage of IDF blowing up Hezbollah warehouses in Beirut.The IDF says most of the Hezbollah warehouses in Beirut have been destroyed.Catch the performance! pic.twitter.com/QT1ZQOyjik— Eli Afriat (@EliAfriatISR) November 12, 2024 airstrikeBeirutIDFWeapons