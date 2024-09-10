WATCH: IDF airstrikes eliminates four senior Hamas commanders September 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrikes-eliminates-four-senior-hamas-commanders/ Email Print Mahmoud Hamdan the commander-in-chief of the Tel-Sultan Battalion who took part in planning the Oct. 7th massacre, was killed along with three other commanders. Footage shows IDF strikes that killed the commander of Hamas’ Tel al-Sultan Battalion, Mahmoud Hamdan, and three additional company commanders from the battalion were eliminated pic.twitter.com/bnAuQrzT2T — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 10, 2024 airstrikesHamas leadershipIDF