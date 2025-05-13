WATCH: IDF airstrikes reportedly target Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar May 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrikes-reportedly-target-hamas-leader-mohammed-sinwar/ Email Print Mohammed Sinwar, brother of October 7th massacre mastermind Yahya Sinwar, was reportedly targeted by the IDF in his bunker beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-13-at-18.53.25_2d7744d5.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-13-at-19.05.36_b260a38b.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/w1iJHlyt1Vw-Q-wW.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/TAj_8ahJT8Gu0GIR.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-13-at-21.23.21_9241fe22.mp4 IDFKhan YounisMohammed Sinwar