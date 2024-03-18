WATCH: IDF arrests 14 wanted Palestinians in counterterror raids March 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-arrests-14-wanted-palestinians-in-counterterror-raids/ Email Print The IDF has been conducting near-nightly raids across Judea and Samaria to curb the growth in weapons and terror operatives. Overnight, IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police, and IPS forces detained 14 wanted Palestinians and interrogated many suspects throughout the West Bank📹-IDF Spokesperson’s Unit pic.twitter.com/jFV5Rm8tnb— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 18, 2024 arrestsIDFJudea and SamariaPalestinians