WATCH: IDF blows up Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon January 16, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-blows-up-hezbollah-infrastructure-in-southern-lebanon/ Email Print As rumors swirl about a potential hostage deal in Gaza, the IDF continues to eliminate Hezbollah positions embedded within civilian populations.WATCHThe IDF is BLOWING UP the remnants of Hezbollah in Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/Fjr7ohw9rJ— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 16, 2025 WATCH⚡️ Massive demolition in the village of Aita a-Shi'ab, Lebanon.Via: @inside_IL_intel pic.twitter.com/gVJDzNT4MS— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 16, 2025 HezbollahIDFLebanon