WATCH: IDF border officer eliminates terrorist after stabbing soldier August 6, 2024

After an officer instructed a passing bus to unload for inspection, a terrorist lunged at the officer, stabbing her before getting shot and killed.

A terrorist stabbed someone at an Israeli checkpoint now and was shot on the spot. The person who was stabbed is in a stable condition. pic.twitter.com/j6t9GrErKI

— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) August 6, 2024