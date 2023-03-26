WATCH: IDF chief meets new recruits amid turmoil, reservists’ protests March 26, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-chief-meets-new-recruits-amid-turmoil-reservists-protests/ Email Print The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, spoke with new recruits during a visit to the IDF’s enlistment center in Tel Aviv Sunday, Israel National News reported. Amid ongoing protests across the country against the government’s judicial overhaul, which has spread to some reservist units in the IDF, Halevi emphasized the unity of the IDF and discipline within the army, the report said. anti-government protestHerzi HaleviIDFJudicial reform