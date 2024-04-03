WATCH: IDF Chief of Staff’s statement on mistaken IDF strike on humanitarian convoy April 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-chief-of-staffs-statement-on-mistaken-idf-strike-on-humanitarian-convoy/ Email Print The strike killed seven members of World Central Kitchen due to a misidentification, which the IDF firmly states was carried out unintentionally. “I want to be very clear—the strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake that followed a misidentification—at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened.”Watch the full statement by IDF Chief of the… pic.twitter.com/JnvoJOTVg9— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 2, 2024 airstrikeIDFWCK