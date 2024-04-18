WATCH: IDF completes extensive raid on Hamas tunnels and rocket manufacturing plants April 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-completes-extensive-raid-on-hamas-tunnels-and-rocket-manufacturing-plants/ Email Print Additionally, 17 tunnel shafts were destroyed along with the elimination of over one hundred terrorists. The IDF has concluded a targeted operation against Hxmas in central Gaza, destroying over 100 sites linked to terror groups, eliminating around 40 operatives, and expanding the army's east-west corridor.Led by the 401st Armored Brigade and other troops from the 162nd Division… pic.twitter.com/YhXZUoYrBj— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 18, 2024 GazaHamasIDF