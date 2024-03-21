WATCH: IDF delivers crucial aid to Shifa hospital despite ongoing operation March 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-delivers-crucial-aid-to-shifa-hospital-despite-ongoing-operation/ Email Print 1,800 liters of water, 3.8 tons of food, and a fuel truck were brought to the hospital in the middle of IDF operations. SHIFA HOSPITAL: IDF Spokesperson:IDF seizes $3 million from Gaza's Shifa Hospital, intended for Hamas. 3,700 civilians evacuated, 300 terror suspects captured.Aid delivered: 1,800 liters of water, 3.8 tons of food, fuel truck. pic.twitter.com/o8YbIKWZHf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 20, 2024 aidIDFShifa