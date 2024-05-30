WATCH: IDF demolishes tunnel where hostages’ bodies were found May 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-demolishes-tunnel-where-hostages-bodies-were-found/ Email Print The hostages were murdered on Oct. 7th and their bodies were brought into Gaza, where they remained until IDF forces conducted an operation to recover them and return them to their families. IDF spokesman reveals the tunnel in Jabalia where the bodies of the seven recently located hostages were found. It was destroyed pic.twitter.com/kCVOrE4oER— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 30, 2024 Hamas tunnelshostagesIDF