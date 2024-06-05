WATCH: IDF destroys 2 km long tunnel extending to Philadelphi Corridor June 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-2-km-long-tunnel-extending-to-philadelphi-corridor/ Email Print The tunnel is one of many found snaking into Egypt and used by Hamas to procure weapons and other materials for its war of terror. WATCH: RAFAH TUNNEL FOOTAGEThe IDF has released footage of a 2-kilometer-long tunnel in Rafah that extends to the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egypt border.These tunnels are used for smuggling weapons from Egypt. https://t.co/wQ19l4w2rT pic.twitter.com/CsLsDUh1ut — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 5, 2024 EgyptHamasPhiladelphi CorridorSmugglingTunnels