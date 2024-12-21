Search

WATCH: IDF destroys 7 km long Hamas tunnel in northern Gaza

Inside the 7.5 km tunnel, IDF forces uncovered stolen IDF weapons, detailed maps of the Israel-Gaza border, and additional weaponry used in the October 7th massacre.

