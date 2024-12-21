WATCH: IDF destroys 7 km long Hamas tunnel in northern Gaza December 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-7-km-hamas-tunnel-in-northern-gaza/ Email Print Inside the 7.5 km tunnel, IDF forces uncovered stolen IDF weapons, detailed maps of the Israel-Gaza border, and additional weaponry used in the October 7th massacre.WATCH⚡️IDF Destroys 7.5 KM of Hamxs TunnelsThe IDF reports demolishing 7.5 kilometers of Hamxs tunnels in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza. Elite Yahalom and Kfir Brigade troops destroyed three tunnels, uncovering stolen IDF equipment, border maps, and weapons from October 7. pic.twitter.com/lKf8AQZQ1M— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 20, 2024 GazaHamasIDFtunnel