WATCH: IDF destroys Hezbollah weapons cache in south Lebanon February 25, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-hezbollah-weapons-cache-in-south-lebanon/ Email Print Drone footage from southern Lebanon captures the massive destruction of Hezbollah weapons, with rocket parts seen flying out of the raging inferno.בסרטון מרחפן שהרמנו רואים פיצוץ מאגר טילים עצום שמצאנו.שימו לב לחלקי טילים שעפים באוויר.צפו בסבלנות, תענוג. pic.twitter.com/sRtpTV2qGe— ד״ר עמוס סבו (@Amos_Szabo56) February 24, 2025 HezbollahIDFWeapons