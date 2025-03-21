WATCH: IDF destroys Turkish hospital in Gaza used for terror activites March 21, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-turkish-hospital-in-gaza-used-for-terror-activites/ Email Print The IDF has begun its reentry into Gaza, aiming to free all the remaining hostages held by Hamas and to completely eliminate Hamas from the Strip so they can never pose a threat to Israel again.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-21-at-13.49.37_e6229d11.mp4 GazaHamasIDF