WATCH: IDF detonates massive minefield in the Golan Heights December 31, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-detonates-massive-minefield-in-the-golan-heights/ Email Print The Golan Heights is littered with mines left behind from multiple wars that have occurred in the area, and the IDF is gradually detonating and disposing of them.A minefield on the Golan Heights was detonated on purpose. pic.twitter.com/Rdnn2vZ707— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) December 31, 2024 Golan HeightsIDFminefield