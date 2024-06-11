WATCH: IDF drone locates Hamas tunnel shaft hidden in children’s room June 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-drone-locates-hamas-tunnel-shaft-hidden-in-childrens-room/ Email Print Hamas embeds itself within the civilian population to inflict as many casualties as possible to garner sympathy from the international community, who in turn harm Israel diplomatically. A drone locating a terror tunnel shaft inside a children's room in GazaThe wall colors indicate it was a little girl's room pic.twitter.com/7iLJZKjWlo— Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) June 10, 2024 civilian homesHamastunnel shaft