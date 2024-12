WATCH: IDF drone strike eliminates Jenin terror cell responsible for multiple terror attacks

An IDF drone took out a Jenin-based terror cell which was responsible for several terror attacks which killed Yonatan Deutsch and wounded Anas Jaramana.

The IDF says that a drone strike near the West Bank city of Jenin this morning killed a Hamas terrorist responsible for a deadly shooting attack in the Jordan Valley in the summer, along with three other gunmen.

According to the military, the cell of four gunmen killed in the… https://t.co/McoAFBewA2 pic.twitter.com/TySDY18FJJ

— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 1, 2024