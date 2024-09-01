WATCH: IDF eliminates terrorist responsible for deadly shooting attack September 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-terrorist-responsible-for-deadly-shooting-attack/ Email Print IDF forces surrounded a house where the terrorist was barricaded and fired an anti-tank missile, which killed him. The terrorists who murdered 3 police officers, Arik Ben Eliyahu, Hadas Brantz, and Roni Shkuri today are being surrounded in Hebron. IDF and ISA forces are encircling a residence in Hebron where the terrorist who is suspected of carrying out the shooting attack at the Idna… pic.twitter.com/bbwrQ77jVs — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 1, 2024 Footage from Hebron right now https://t.co/CbufQSP8aZ pic.twitter.com/z4UycwiO7J — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 1, 2024 Elite IDF Duvdevan units have successfully eliminated the terrorist responsible for killing three Israeli police officers this morning. https://t.co/RsyA6cfiUH pic.twitter.com/r9E86VNGWJ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 1, 2024 Read IDF calls to evacuate Beit Hanoun after rocket barrage HebronIDFShooting attackterrorist