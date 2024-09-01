WATCH: IDF eliminates terrorist responsible for deadly shooting attack

IDF forces surrounded a house where the terrorist was barricaded and fired an anti-tank missile, which killed him.

The terrorists who murdered 3 police officers, Arik Ben Eliyahu, Hadas Brantz, and Roni Shkuri today are being surrounded in Hebron.

IDF and ISA forces are encircling a residence in Hebron where the terrorist who is suspected of carrying out the shooting attack at the Idna… pic.twitter.com/bbwrQ77jVs

— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) September 1, 2024