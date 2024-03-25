WATCH: IDF engages in intense firefight with terrorist near Shifa Hospital March 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-engages-in-intense-firefight-with-terrorist-near-shifa-hospital/ Email Print While conducting a building sweep, a terrorist hurled multiple grenades at IDF troops, triggering a swift response, and neutralizing the terrorist as he descended the stairs. The IDF has released intense footage depicting Givati Brigade's Shaked Battalion soldiers engaging in close combat with a Hxmas gunman near Gaza City's Shifa Hospital.During a search of a nearby four-story building that had previously directed gunfire at the troops, they… pic.twitter.com/TeaUzrLJUK— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 24, 2024 HamasIDFShifa