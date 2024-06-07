WATCH: IDF expands operations into Western Rafah June 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-expands-operations-into-western-rafah/ Email Print IDF forces continue to battle Hamas in Rafah coordinating airstrikes and destroying vital tunnel routes and terror infrastructure while killing dozens of Hamas operatives. IDF forces continue battle throughout the Gaza Strip; Division 98 forces have so far eliminated dozens of terrorists during the operation in East Al Bureij and East Deir Al Balah, at the same time as locating many shafts and weapons in the Rafah areaThe Air Force, in… pic.twitter.com/DEiLcNpQmM— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 7, 2024 HamasIDFRafah