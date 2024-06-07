WATCH: IDF expands operations into Western Rafah

IDF forces continue battle throughout the Gaza Strip; Division 98 forces have so far eliminated dozens of terrorists during the operation in East Al Bureij and East Deir Al Balah, at the same time as locating many shafts and weapons in the Rafah area

The Air Force, in… pic.twitter.com/DEiLcNpQmM

— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 7, 2024