WATCH: IDF finds AK-47's and ammunition inside teddy bear December 9, 2023

In a video released by the IDF, soldiers are seen extracting rifles concealed within stuffed teddy bears.

Israelis placed teddy bears to remind the world of the 137 hostages still held by terrorists in Gaza. Hamas hid sniper rifles and ammunition inside a teddy bear. Can you see the difference between the two? pic.twitter.com/zmxV6UEh3r — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 9, 2023