Search

WATCH: IDF finds drone and other weapons inside UNRWA HQ

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-finds-drone-and-other-weapons-inside-unrwa-hq/
Email Print

UNRWA has long been ousted as an accomplice to Hamas’s crimes, with UNRWA members being exposed as part of Hamas to UNRWA facilities being used as terror bases and weapons storage.

>