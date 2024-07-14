WATCH: IDF finds drone and other weapons inside UNRWA HQ

UNRWA has long been ousted as an accomplice to Hamas’s crimes, with UNRWA members being exposed as part of Hamas to UNRWA facilities being used as terror bases and weapons storage.

BREAKING: Hamas war room and killer drones found in UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza City. IDF finds Hamas surveillance ops room, huge quantities of weapons, tactical drones, rockets, machine guns, mortars, explosives and grenades. 📍UNRWA Pledging Conference opens today, 10 am in NY pic.twitter.com/CTPY6vEX36 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) July 12, 2024