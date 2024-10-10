WATCH: IDF forces arrest five Israeli Arabs plotting car bomb attack

The cell was planning a massive car bombing attack on Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv and was thwarted by a joint operation involving the Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

NEW⚡️ Security forces have thwarted a major terror plot targeting Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Mall. Five Israeli Arabs, who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, were arrested for planning to detonate a car bomb near the mall.@IsraelHayomHeb pic.twitter.com/C352nROYx2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 10, 2024