WATCH: IDF forces arrest five Israeli Arabs plotting car bomb attack October 10, 2024

The cell was planning a massive car bombing attack on Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv and was thwarted by a joint operation involving the Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

NEW⚡️Security forces have thwarted a major terror plot targeting Tel Aviv's Azrieli Mall. Five Israeli Arabs, who had pledged allegiance to ISIS, were arrested for planning to detonate a car bomb near the mall.@IsraelHayomHeb pic.twitter.com/C352nROYx2— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 10, 2024