Search

WATCH: IDF forces arrest five Israeli Arabs plotting car bomb attack

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-forces-arrest-five-israeli-arabs-plotting-car-bomb-attack/
Email Print

The cell was planning a massive car bombing attack on Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv and was thwarted by a joint operation involving the Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

>