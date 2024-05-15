Search

WATCH: IDF forces confiscated dozens of weapons, rocket manufacturing equipment in Zeitoun

The Nahal Brigade operating in the Zeitoun area found rifles, grenades, and intelligence equipment along with heavy machinery used to make rockets.





