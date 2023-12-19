WATCH: IDF forces gain control of Jabaliya December 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-forces-gain-control-of-jabaliya/ Email Print Hundreds of terrorists were killed with massive amounts of weapons confiscated by the IDF. 🚨 IDF: We have gained operational control of Jabaliya 1000 terrorists were eliminated500 terrorists were arrestedOf which are 70 Nokhba murderers who participated in the massacre pic.twitter.com/D3xaDJwhjX — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 19, 2023 HamasIDFJabaliya