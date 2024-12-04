WATCH: IDF offers 5-million-shekel reward for info about hostages

Search

Located at a main avenue in Gaza, IDF troops set up a sign offering 5 million shekel for any information regarding the whereabouts of the hostages or about the people that’s holding them captive.

