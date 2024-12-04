WATCH: IDF offers 5-million-shekel reward for info about hostages December 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-offers-5-million-shekel-reward-for-info-about-hostages/ Email Print Located at a main avenue in Gaza, IDF troops set up a sign offering 5 million shekel for any information regarding the whereabouts of the hostages or about the people that’s holding them captive.Watch: IDF soldiers are informing those leaving Jabaliya about the 5 million shekel reward offered for information about the hostages. pic.twitter.com/YbSGFxoqiA— Israel War HQ (@IsraelWarHQ) December 3, 2024 GazahostagesIDFreward