WATCH: IDF offers 5-million-shekel reward for info about hostages

Located at a main avenue in Gaza, IDF troops set up a sign offering 5 million shekel for any information regarding the whereabouts of the hostages or about the people that’s holding them captive.

Watch: IDF soldiers are informing those leaving Jabaliya about the 5 million shekel reward offered for information about the hostages. pic.twitter.com/YbSGFxoqiA — Israel War HQ (@IsraelWarHQ) December 3, 2024