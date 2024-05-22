WATCH: IDF pauses airstrike until Palestinian child leaves the area

BREAKING

ITS A GOOD MORNING, ITS GOOD NEWS: SENIOR HXMAS MEMBERS ELIMINATED!

In a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet, a key anti-tank operative in the Hxmas terrorist organization, who participated in the terror attack on the Gaza envelope on October 7th, was… pic.twitter.com/amZBc4FW3I

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 22, 2024