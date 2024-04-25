WATCH: IDF pounds Hezbollah weapon depots April 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-pounds-hezbollah-weapon-depots/ Email Print 40 targets including Hezbollah command centers, munition storage, and launch sites were struck. The Israel Defense Force has launched a Significant Strike Operation this morning against Hezbollah Positions in Southern Lebanon near the Border with Israel, with Aircraft, Tanks, and Artillery having launched Strikes on over 40 Targets including Command & Control Facilities,… pic.twitter.com/SF6Wh2IKor— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 24, 2024 airstrikeHezbollahIDFLebanon