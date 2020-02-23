WATCH: IDF releases footage of two terrorists planting mine on Gaza border February 23, 2020 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-releases-footage-of-two-terrorists-planting-mine-on-gaza-border/ Email Print After foiling the attack on Sunday morning, the IDF released footage of the Islamic Jihad terror squad placing the explosive device near the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/wdBsqpd3kaMJ8uvhfBAMs.mp4 Gaza BorderIDFIslamic Jihad