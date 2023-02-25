Search

WATCH: IDF soldiers play with Palestinian children in Judea and Samaria

Palestinian children are having lots of fun playing with IDF soldiers guarding in Judea and Samaria, but as Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad notes, these interactions are never shown in media like Al Jazeera and BBC.