Search

WATCH: IDF soldiers read Book of Esther in Gaza

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-soldiers-read-book-of-esther-in-gaza/
Email Print

Israel Defense Forces troops waging war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip marked Purim on Sunday by reading Megillat Esther, the Scroll of Esther.

Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of an official of the Persian Empire named Haman, as it is recounted in the Book of Esther.