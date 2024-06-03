WATCH: IDF special forces eliminate wanted terrorists in Nablus June 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-special-forces-eliminate-wanted-terrorists-in-nablus/ Email Print Reports indicate intense firefights between the IDF and terrorists in Nablus, leading to the deaths of two high-profile terrorists and critically wounding several others. A special force from the occupation army assassinated Adam Farraj while he was attending his sister’s wedding in the city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/rJhwVyJEsL— ❀ N ✿ (@8zal) June 3, 2024 A Wanted Palestinian Terrorist named Adam Faraj was Eliminated today by Israeli Border Police during an Operation within the City of Nablus in the West Bank; the Terrorist was Armed with a Handgun and was attempting to Escape from Israeli Forces when he was Killed. During the… pic.twitter.com/rniKQzTGSe— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 3, 2024 HamasIDFNablusterrorist