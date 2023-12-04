WATCH: IDF spokesperson destroys news anchor December 4, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-spokesperson-destroys-news-anchor/ Email Print ‘They literally filmed Hamas parading the hostages being released on their charged smartphones,’ said an IDF spokesperson when asked about the lack of electricity in Gaza. Sky news anchor: “Palestinians in Gaza don’t have electricity” IDF Spokesperson: “They literally filmed Hamas parading the hostages being released on their charged smartphones” Sky news anchor: “Um, we gotta end this interview” pic.twitter.com/90z9mkB3D5 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) December 4, 2023 Gaza electricityHamasIDF