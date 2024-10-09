WATCH: IDF spox details Hezbollah operations in Dahieh suburb of Beirut

Hezbollah turned the south Lebanon suburb of Dahieh into a terror base where the terror group makes key decisions and hides precision missiles under civilian homes.

"We are operating to remove that threat, including in Dahieh – a key terrorist stronghold for Hezbollah. This is where its decisions are made, and it manufactures and hides its strategic weapons – inside and below civilian buildings in Dahieh. Dahieh is not like the rest of… pic.twitter.com/GmKmTQl13K

— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 9, 2024