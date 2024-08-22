WATCH: IDF strikes ten targets across southern Lebanon August 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-ten-targets-across-southern-lebanon/ Email Print Israel is stepping up their retaliation after yesterday’s Hezbollah attack managed to strike houses and injure one Israeli. WATCH Here we have it, Last night, the IDF launched a widespread attack campaign on southern Lebanon, targeting and obliterating over ten locations, including Hezbollah weapon storage facilities. I believe this is the most widespread attack on southern Lebanon since the… https://t.co/sVRJCaX60i pic.twitter.com/2Ze8M83r2A — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 22, 2024 HezbollahIAFLebanon