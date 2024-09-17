Search

WATCH: IDF tank commander becomes guardian for family of fallen soldier

Zechariah Pesach Haber was killed in combat in Gaza, leaving behind a wife, Talia, and three children and despite his own injuries, Elad Tadmore stepped in to support the family, taking the children to school and providing emotional support.



