WATCH: IDF tanks roll into central Rafah as troops take operational control of the Philadelphi Corridor May 29, 2024

With the IDF seizing control of the corridor, weapons and other products smuggled into Gaza from Egypt are no longer an option, cutting off a vital supply line for the terror group. Exclusive footage from Al Jazeera shows Israeli occupation tanks advancing further into the west of Rafah city.The Israeli occupation intends to fully occupy the Philadelphi Axis with Egypt, effectively encircling the Strip and implementing disastrous restrictions. pic.twitter.com/6rgaIOJ8XK— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 28, 2024 HamasIDFRafah