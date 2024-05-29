Search

WATCH: IDF tanks roll into central Rafah as troops take operational control of the Philadelphi Corridor

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-tanks-roll-into-central-rafah-as-troops-take-operational-control-of-the-philadelphi-corridor/
Email Print

With the IDF seizing control of the corridor, weapons and other products smuggled into Gaza from Egypt are no longer an option, cutting off a vital supply line for the terror group.



>