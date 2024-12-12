WATCH: IDF troops confiscate weapons and explosives from Syrian army outposts December 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-confiscate-weapons-and-explosives-from-syrian-army-outposts/ Email Print The IDF uncovered a Syrian army post packed with an arsenal of deadly weapons, including mines, IEDs, anti-tank missiles, and a trove of military gear. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-12-at-04.12.33_6db47354.mp4 IDFSyriaTankswepaons