WATCH: IDF troops destroy massive tunnel in central Gaza May 27, 2024

IDF forces eliminated dozens of terrorists while securing extensive tunnel routes and confiscated rifles, RPGs, and other explosives from a Hamas warehouse.

WATCH: GOOD NEWS:Jabaliya, Gaza: IDF Strikes Hard: Demolishing Hxmas general security headquarters.Recent IDF operations in northern Gaza's Jabaliya included the demolition of Hxmas's general security headquarters, raiding a top Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander's home,… pic.twitter.com/udmGPR8ejQ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 27, 2024

FASCINATING:It was a 2625 foot long terror tunnel, watch: https://t.co/T2YLJz2Tgj pic.twitter.com/OHKdMcvhjU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 27, 2024