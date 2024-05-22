WATCH: IDF troops discover multiple rocket launchers in Rafah May 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-troops-discover-multiple-rocket-launchers-in-rafah/ Email Print Units operating alongside the Philadelphi Corridor in Rafah found rocket launchers along with other terror infrastructure. לוחמי צק״ח 401 פועלים במרחב רפיח למול יעדי טרור, לצד התקדמות על ציר פילדלפי בעזרתו ניהלו את הלחימה בימים האחרונים>> pic.twitter.com/LJ4lnSXOa5— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 22, 2024 Philadelphi CorridorRafahrocket launchers