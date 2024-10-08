WATCH: IDF troops plant flag in conquered Lebanese village

Maroun Al Ras, Lebanon, previously a Hezbollah stronghold, was cleared out by IDF forces who removed any weapons that could harm Israeli civilians.

Deplorable. You raise your flag on others land and they will rally and resist until you leave. Israeli soldiers raise their flag in Maroun Al Ras, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/US3KMej7p2 — Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) October 8, 2024