WATCH: IDF uncovers terror funds, weapons in Shifa hospital March 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-uncovers-terror-funds-weapons-in-shifa-hospital/ Email Print Thousands of shekels were found with notes from Hamas congratulating the hospital staff on a job well done. Oh the stuff we found at al-Shifa hospital!Ham offices. Lots of cash.Thanks you gifts from PIJ+HamasGrenadesBulletsExplosives20 eliminated terroristsDozens of terrorists arrestedYou know. Standard hospital stuff. pic.twitter.com/98Zdb76rIu — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) March 18, 2024 Al Shifa hospitalcashIDFWeapons