WATCH: IDF uncovers tunnel next to school December 2, 2023

A Hamas terror tunnel filled with weapons was found mere meters from a school donated by a Germany. BREAKING: In an operation near Jabalya in northern Gaza, Israeli forces eliminated terrorists, seized a large amount of Hamas military equipment, and uncovered further Hamas terror tunnels. Below is a video of one of the tunnels, located next to a German-funded school. pic.twitter.com/RFyraiZgUE — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 2, 2023