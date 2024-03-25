WATCH: IDF uncovers weapons concealed in Shifa’s MRI dept March 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-uncovers-weapons-concealed-in-shifas-mri-dept/ Email Print The IDF soldiers engaged and neutralized terrorists in close-quarters combat, clearing multiple buildings within the hospital premises. IDF Nahal Reconnaissance Unit soldiers eliminated terrorists in close-quarter encounters, cleared several buildings inside the hospital, and located many weapons that were hidden inside the various medical devices in the MRI complex as well as on the rooftop of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/dgihpHHOMO— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 25, 2024 IDFMRIShifa hospital