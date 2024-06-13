WATCH: IDF uses medieval techniques to battle Hezbollah June 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-uses-medieval-techniques-to-battle-hezbollah/ Email Print IDF forces constructed a trebuchet to launch incendiary devices at Lebanon after multiple attacks from Hezbollah ignited large areas of land in northern Israel. WILD FOOTAGEFIRE FOR FIRE 🔥IDF using a trebuchet to launch incendiary devices towards Lebanon, after Hezbollah caused massive fires in northern Israel yesterday. pic.twitter.com/naGgizj0C6 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 13, 2024 FiresIDFtrebuchet