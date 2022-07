U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was booed at a Somali event in her home city of Minneapolis on Saturday. It wasn’t clear what prompted the crowd’s response to Omar, who was born in Somalia and is a frequent critic of Israel.

Ilhan Omar got booed onstage at a concert featuring Somali singer Soldaan Seraar in Minnesota last night.

People in the crowd chanted "Get out!" & shouted "Get the f*ck out of here!".